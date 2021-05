Chennai, May 4 (IANS) With shortage of Covid-19 vaccines reported in Tamil Nadu, about two lakh doses of Covishield and 75,000 vials of Covaxin arrived here on Tuesday.

The additional stock arrived here following a request by the state government to the Central government.

The daily Covid-19 infection rate has gone up to about 20,000 in Tamil Nadu and the demand for vaccination from the people is good.