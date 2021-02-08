Friction grows between Andhra election commissioner, govt

On Sunday, the High Court dismissed Kumar's order to the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang directing him to confine the Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to his home until the end of the Panchayat elections.

Amaravati, Feb 8 (IANS) With each passing day in Andhra Pradesh, friction between the state government and the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is increasing, leading to a flurry of orders from the latter and a verbal backlash from the ministers and legislators.

However, Kumar went ahead giving orders that officials should not be transferred after the elections.

Following these developments, a host of leaders from the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) lashed out at Kumar.

"AP High Court gave rulings against two of your orders, please remember. At least now please do not cross the 'Lakshman Rekha' and behave according to the Constitution," said senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu.

"In case he does not do that", Rambabu said, adding that the Constitution will not protect him.

Likewise, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that Kumar was conducting in such a way that could benefit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"Because of his excessive interference we have accepted the complaints raised by Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Botca Satyanarayana in the privilege committee for investigation," said Reddy.

Meanwhile, inspector turned Parliamentarian, Gorantla Madhav, lashed out at Kumar, a retired Indian Administrative Service Officer (IAS).

Madhav castigated Kumar that he was behaving like actor Brahmanandam, who essayed the role of 'Kill Bill Pandey' in a Telugu movie to fulfil some fantasies.

Madhav warned that the government would act sternly against Kumar if he exceeded his brief and claimed that nobody could match Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

