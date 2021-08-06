Friday prayers held in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after 16 months

Srinagar, Aug 6 (IANS) Friday prayers were offered inside Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, after a 16-month gap due to the Covid pandemic.
Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the prayers, deploying a large number of security forces in the old city's Nowhatta where the Jamia Masjid is situated, especially after an explosion had taken place in the area on Thursday.
The mosque's management , which had announced resumption of congregational Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, had advised the devotees to strictly follow the Covid prevention guidelines during the prayers.
A large number of devotees turned out to offer prayers at the mosque and they peacefully concluded without any untoward incident.
