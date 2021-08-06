Friday prayers held in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after 16 months

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the prayers, deploying a large number of security forces in the old city's Nowhatta where the Jamia Masjid is situated, especially after an explosion had taken place in the area on Thursday.

Srinagar, Aug 6 (IANS) Friday prayers were offered inside Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid, after a 16-month gap due to the Covid pandemic.

The mosque's management , which had announced resumption of congregational Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, had advised the devotees to strictly follow the Covid prevention guidelines during the prayers.

A large number of devotees turned out to offer prayers at the mosque and they peacefully concluded without any untoward incident.

