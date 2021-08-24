Friday prayers to resume in UP mosque from Aug 27

Lucknow, Aug 24 (IANS) Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad has announced that beginning this week, Friday prayers will be offered at Asafi Imambara from August 27.

Last year, on March 19, 2020, Jawad had announced the suspension of Friday prayers at the mosque following the pandemic.

Prayers had resumed just before the second Covid wave hit again and the last of the prayers were held on April 9.