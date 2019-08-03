Friendship Day: Express your bond with these 5 best gift ideas

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): Friendship day is just knocking on your doors and it's the best time of the year when you can show your bond and love towards that special friend with some amazing eye-catchy gifts and goodies which can be cherished for a lifetime. With several unique gifting ideas taking over the market, one can choose from countless options.

So, to reward the most beautiful bond and unparalleled relationship, your friends deserve some special treatment for always showing up whenever you need them.Here are some wonderful gifts that you can plan out for those special buddies in your life and take them back by surprise to gain some extra brownie points in your kitty.Here are 5 filtered best and most useful gifts which you can easily count on for that special friend:Customised AccessoriesThe major craze of buying those glitzy accessories including bands and bracelets comes from those college campuses and school students who show up in large numbers to try their hands on customised gifts for their dear friends. To make this day special, the city stores were teeming with attractive friendship bands. Apart from these, the major attraction which is hitting the market currently is customised lockets where people can add charms, initials of the name of their friends to strengthen their bond.Printed Coffee mug/T-shirtTo give a special and close touch to the gift is something which will be remembered and stand out as a memory for lifelong. Coffee mugs and t-shirts printed with pictures and names of friends are quite a hit with youngsters. It seems that bespoke products have a different charm altogether.Personalised PillowGiving a more decorative touch to your day, a personalised pillow is a sensible idea as it will always be relevant and can also be used as a form of home decor. One can personalise it with simple pictures, nickname or a quote which reminds you of a special memory and the bond you share with them.Homemade chocolatesIf you are thinking to go for pocket-friendly gifting options for Friendship's day, then going with the basic is the need of the hour. If you think that your friend has a sweet tooth, then what best than home-made chocolates can prove to be a good option. You can use some funky and cool molds at home and create your own customised chocolates. Before gifting, just wrap them in attractive and colourful packing so that your friend just gets tempted at its very first look.In a bid to show their concern over the environment and going forward with some unique eco-friendly gifting ideas, one can also opt for miniature plants which can be used as a piece of decoration.Tabletop PlantsTabletop plants are the most eco- friendly gifting choice, something which your friend can keep it at home or at the office and nurture it. They not only help in beautifying the surroundings but some of them are also good for purifying indoor air. To add personalised touch to your gift, you can even write a short message for that special one.So it's time that you go ahead and shower your friend with some amazing and personalised heartwarming gifts and tell them the importance they hold in your life. (ANI)