Frog race: Indore Police finds unique way to punish COVID-19 lockdown flouters

The district administration and the local police in Depalpur village of Indore on Sunday took out the procession of some people for violating COVID-19 guidelines.The procession was like a frog race as people were seen doing frog jumps on the road with drums being played.The punishment from the police came after some people were heading for a marriage procession in a four-wheeler and the vehicle was found to be occupied by people more than its capacity. The police stopped them and asked them to run like a frog. By playing their drums, the police made them run for some distance in the village.The corona curfew has been imposed in Depalpur tehsil due to increasing COVID-19 cases, and the district administration is continuously taking action against the violators."Police and other administrations have also announced and urged people to not come out of their house unnecessarily but some people are not taking these restrictions seriously. Because of this, we have to do such things. The main aim of such action is that the other people should get inspired and they do not violate lockdown guidelines," said Tehsildar Bajrang Bahadur.However, Bahadur, who took out the procession, was also seen kicking a person and this has become a matter of political disruption.Denying the allegation, the police official said that some of these people were drunk and were abusing and that is why he kicked them.Meanwhile, Vishal Patel Congress MLA from Depalpur has called upon Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and the Collector to take action against Bahadur in the case. (ANI)