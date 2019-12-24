From Amaravati to CAA, Jagan Reddy taking u-turn on his every promise: Lanka Dinakar

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Hitting out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over his proposed idea of three capitals for the state, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday said that the YSRCP chief is taking a u-turn on every promise that he made before coming to power.

"Reddy is taking a u-turn on every promise that he made before elections. This is because he wants to divert people's attention from the main issues. First, he had promised that Amravati is and will be the capital of the state but now he has proposed three capital for the sate," said Dinakar told ANI.BJP leader's response comes after the Reddy government mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development".He had said that the state may have different legislative, executive and judicial capitals.Stating that Reddy's decision is upsetting people of the state, he said, "Having three capitals for one state is such an immature decision taken by Reddy government. There are ample issues that need to be addressed but Reddy seems to have failed in every aspect."He cornered the Chief Minister for first supporting the Centre in the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill and then clarifying that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state. "First you support CAB and now you stand against NRC. What do you want to show by this?" he asked Reddy.The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had clarified that his government is against the NRC and will not implement it in the state.Like Reddy, many Chief Ministers have shown the same stand on implementing NRC in their state - Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Amarinder Singh in Punjab, Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala.The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam.Recently, the final list of NRC for Assam was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. A majority of those excluded from the final NRC list are Hindus. (ANI)