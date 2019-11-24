From Balakot terror camps to situation in J-K, MHA prepares replies for RS session

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared answers for 54 questions to be replied in Rajya Sabha during next week's proceeding and the topics include a wide range of issues including terrorist activities in Balakot camps, the security of Kartarpur Corridor, situation in Jammu and Kashmir among others.

According to an official final list of questions, various Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised questions on Ayodhya, resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits, reactivation of terror camps in Balakot etc.

A total of nine questions have been asked on Jammu and Kashmir and other issues linked to the newly formed Union Territory.The MHA is preparing replies on loss due to restriction in Jammu and Kashmir, the reason of abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, cost incurred by the central government after the abrogation of Article 370, political leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir among others.After Kashmir, maximum questions on crime and traffic situation in Delhi were raised by the MPs in Parliament."Provide 12 copies of the approved reply of the respective answer of Starred Questions, along with 'Note for Supplementary' to the Parliament Section on Monday, November 25, 2019 before the briefing meeting for Rajya Sabha starred questions, for preparation of Parliament Pads for the use of the Ministers and the Senior officers," MHA has asked all departments/ Division heads.The home ministry has also asked all divisions to instruct the concerned officials to implement all directions to avoid any untoward situation. (ANI)