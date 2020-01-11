From Chappa chappa to Lo aa gayi Lohri ve, here's how Bollywood has portrayed Lohri over years

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Indian filmmakers, over the decades, have added festivals to their films to add a punch of jazz to the plot.

From Rekha and Amitabh splashing colours of Holi in 'Rang Barse' to Kareena and Salman inviting everyone for Eid in 'Aaj Ki Party', Bollywood has never missed out on an opportunity to use festivals to compose songs for films.

As the Indian festival of warmth, food, and dance - Lohri - is just around the corner, here are four Lohri-themed Bollywood songs celebrating the winter solstice in the most vibrant manner.No Bollywood song can portray Lohri better than this one featuring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan. The song from 2004-starrer 'Veer Zara' is set in a 'pind' or village of Punjab giving it a more realistic feel.High on energy, with Pakistani Zara singing and dancing with Indian Veer, a group of dancers is also seen performing the traditional Punjabi folk dances - Bhangra and Gidda - around the holy bonfire, portraying the ideal celebration of the winter harvest. Although the lyrics of the song begin with a sweet-bitter love banter between Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, it switches quickly and efficiently to the original theme of Lohri.'Charha De Rang' from Dharmendra's 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' is yet another Lohri number set in Punjab featuring the Deol brothers, who just steal the show with their performances. The song fits well into the plot where Bobby Deol finds ways to mingle with his love interest.While the lyrics of the song speak little about Lohri, the traditional dance of the star cast around the bonfire makes it relevant to the festival. A dab of the warmth of love in the cold winter month!The foot-tapping number with Vishal Bhardwaj lending music to Gulzar's lyrics is a Lohri anthem. Set in the backdrop of Punjab militancy that ripped through the state in late 80s and early 90s, the song from Maachis portrays the softer side of militants, in the snow-capped Himalayas away from farms and fields of homeland, yearning for their beloveds but their circumstances thwarft.This song from Ajay Devgn's 'Son Of Sardar' which is also set in Punjab, celebrates Lohri but also diverts from the festival to the internal issues of the characters of the film. While on one hand, Devgn is busy flirting and trying to win over Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and his kin tussle with Devgn, given their family rivalry. The aesthetics of the background and a huge gathering though makes it look just like a proper Lohri celebration in a village of Punjab.The most recent Lohri song in Bollywood is 'Laal Ghagra' from Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's major hit 'Good Newwz'. The song celebrates the first Lohri of a baby and portrays the festival as a reason to get together with the lead duo seen flying to Delhi from Mumbai for merry and gaiety.The joyous festival is celebrated every year on January 13 across Punjab and other parts of northern India. In Bollywood, it has been primarily used as the platform for the lead actors to bond, express love and celebrate the festival together. (ANI)