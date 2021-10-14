FS Shringla calls on Odisha CM, discusses ways to promote trade, investment

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed ways the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) can facilitate the state government's efforts to further promote trade.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that Shringla and CM Patnaik discussed issues of tourism, tech and investments and ways to enhance passport services.

The spokesperson stated that the two leaders also talked about ways to further Odisha's efforts in promoting sports and sports infrastructure.

"Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla called on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Discussed ways MEA can facilitate State Govt efforts to further promote trade, tourism, tech & investments; enhance passport services; & further Odisha's efforts in promoting sports & sports infrastructure," Bagchi tweeted.

Foreign Secretary also participated in a Conclave on Investment Opportunities for Japanese Companies in Odisha.

Meanwhile, the MEA welcomed Odisha's proactive measures to facilitate greater investment and trade flows with Japan. (ANI)

