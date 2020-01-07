FSL Team arrives at JNU to investigate January 5 violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Tuesday arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to conduct an investigation into January 5 violence that took place at the university.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner Shalini Singh, the Delhi Police officer who was assigned to submit a fact-finding report to the Ministry of Home Affairs is also scheduled to visit the JNU campus today.



Earlier in the day, a Delhi Police Crime Branch team had also arrived at the JNU to investigate the violence.

More than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. Earlier in the day, The Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack in JNU. (ANI)

