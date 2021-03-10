Fuel cell-based AIP system crosses new milestone of user specific tests

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved an important milestone in the development of an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System by proving the land-based prototype, a statement by the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.



The API's was operated in endurance mode and max power mode as per the user requirements on March 8.

"AIP has a force multiplier effect on the lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the boat, several folds. Fuel cell-based AIP has merits in performance compared to other technologies," it said.

The system is being developed by the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of DRDO.

While there are different types of AIP systems being pursued internationally, fuel cell-based AIP of NMRL is unique as the hydrogen is generated onboard.

"The technology has been successfully developed with the support of industry partners L&T and Thermax. It has now reached the stage of maturity for fitment into target vessels," the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry for the achievement.

Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the teams involved in the successful development. He called upon the DRDO fraternity to come up with more such advanced technological achievements by putting in extraordinary efforts. (ANI)

