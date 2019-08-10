Fuel paucity may derail Maharashtra flood relief operations

The state has informed the state-level coordinator (oil industry) that petrol and diesel for government boats and vehicles would soon be exhausted, affecting rescue operations, according to an official, here on Saturday.

On Friday, Kolhapur Collector Daulatrao Desai had said the district administration received 69 tonnes of petrol and 31 tonnes of diesel, which were being used for the vehicles or boats engaged in rescue efforts. More would be procured by air, if needed, he added.

People in the flood-affected regions have also complained of gas and kerosene oil shortages. "We have two cylinders. They need to be refilled. But gas is not available anywhere," said a housewife removing mud from her flood-hit house.

Over 200,000 homes are without power and are facing shortage of fresh water, as many storage tanks have either got damaged or are filled with dirty flood waters. A tanker carrying aviation fuel got stranded outside Kolhapur due to flood. The government has sought airlifting of the fuel to the city, the official added. As many as 39 people have perished in flood in various districts in the past nine days. The situation eased a little bit on Friday as flood waters started receding.