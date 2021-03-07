Fuel price, farmers' movement will impact Assembly polls, says Digvijaya Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during his Indore visit on Sunday said that the fuel price hike and the farmers' movement will have an impact on the upcoming Assembly elections five states.



"Congress is contesting elections according to its strategy and we hope that good results will come. The way the prices of petrol, diesel cooking gas have increased and the way the farmers' movement has gone, this will definitely have an impact," said Singh.

"Congress is ready for the civic elections in Madhya Pradesh and Kamal Nath has sent observers everywhere," he added.

The Election Commission of India on February 26 announced the schedule for the assembly elections that will be held in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The terms of these states' assemblies will come to an end in May and June. However, President's Rule has been imposed in Puducherry after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government failed to win the trust vote.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 6, Kerala also goes to polls on April 6; Assam assembly elections to be held in 3 phases- 1st phase of polling- March 27, second phase polling- April 1 and third phase of polling- April 6; Puducherry elections to be held on 6th April.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

Counting of all votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

