Fuel price hike: UP lawyer wants to ride horse to work

In his application to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the lawyer Dr. Harish Chandra Maurya said that he has to cover a distance of around 20 kilometres to come to the court from his residence in the Sindhora area.

Varanasi, March 2 (IANS) In an interesting incident, a lawyer in Varanasi has sought admission in the horse riding training school being run by the mounted police unit.

Owing to the increased price of petrol, he said he wants to buy a horse.

He has urged the SSP to allow him to train for horse riding at the police lines.

"I have submitted my application to the SSP office, and I am waiting for a response," Maurya told reporters.

The horse-riding school, run by the traffic police, gives a 15-day training against a prescribed fee.

"Any enthusiast above 10 years of age can apply and get training by the mounted police," said the sub-inspector and in-charge of mounted police unit Ram Kumar.

