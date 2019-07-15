Fuel supply issue with IOCL has been resolved: Air India

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Air India (AI) on Monday informed that the issue pertaining to the supply of fuel by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was resolved after the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"After intervention by Ministry of Civil Aviation, the issue was resolved, " said Air India (AI) Spokesperson.

According to sources, Indian Oil Corporation Limited had apprised AI that fuel supply to the national carrier at several airports needs to be stopped due to existing debt against the airline. (ANI)



