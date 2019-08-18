Fugitive gang leader for duping passengers arrested from Mumbai Immigration

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A fugitive gang leader of agents, who used to cheat passengers on the pretext of providing visa, was arrested from Mumbai Immigration by a Delhi Police team deployed at IGI Airport in the national capital.

IGI Airport unit arrested the accused Santosh Bhagwan Behera (35) on Friday from Mumbai immigration.



The fugitive gang leader Behera, a resident of Mumbai, was first apprehended by immigration staff of Mumbai Airport but somehow managed to escape from the custody of the staff.

The cases of cheating and visa forgery were registered against him in Kolkata, West Bengal and Navi Mumbai. The gang led by Behera has cheated more than 50 passengers in tune of crores on the pretext of providing visa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Bhatia at IGI Airport said.

The accused was brought on police remand and efforts are being made to nab the other accused persons of the gang. During the course of interrogation, the accused Santosh Bhagwan Behera confessed to having committed the crime. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

The police have recovered mobile phones which the accused was using at the time of incident and credit cards. (ANI)