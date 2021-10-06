Fujifilm launches new mirrorless camera in India

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Wednesday launched 'Fujifilm GFX 50S II' as the latest addition to the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras in the Indian market for Rs 379,999 (body).

"At Fujifilm, our mission is continued evolution and innovations in the field of imaging. With the entry of the globally launched GFX 50S II, we surely see the tilting curve in the world of photography to a sharper edge. The launch is a testament to our never-ending commitment of evolving ever changing possibilities of innovation for the users in the world of photography," Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada said in a statement.