Fulfilling our responsibilities should be our resolve on Good Governance Day: PM Modi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow. He said that it is also a coincidence that on 'Good Governance Day', the statue of the former Prime Minister has been unveiled in the building from which the state government runs.

This statue of Vajpayee will inspire people working in Lok Bhavan for good governance and public service, the Prime Minister said.Also present on the occasion were Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers, and other dignitaries.The Prime Minister said that it is a privilege for him to lay the foundation stone of the institute related to health education dedicated to Vajpayee since Lucknow has been later Prime Minister's parliamentary seat for years. The Prime Minister reminded that Vajpayee used to say that life cannot be seen in pieces, it has to be seen in totality, read a statement.The same is true for the government, the same is true for good governance as it is also not possible until we think of the problems in totality, he added.Prime Minister Modi later listed out his government's road map for the health sector, working on preventive healthcare, expanding affordable healthcare, supply side interventions, which is ensuring supply in view of every demand of this sector, and mission mode intervention.He also said that from Swachh Bharat to yoga, from Ujjwala to Fit India Movement and to promote Ayurveda with all these - every such initiative is making its important contribution in the prevention of diseases.He said that the construction of more than 1.25 lakh wellness centers in rural areas of the country is the key to preventive health care.These centers, by catching the early symptoms of the disease, will prove to be helpful in their treatment in the beginning.Due to Ayushman Bharat, about 70 lakh poor patients of the country have been given free treatment, of which about 11 lakh are from Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister added.Modi said that the campaign launched by the government to make sanitation and health facilities accessible from village to village, is a big step towards making life easier for the people of Uttar Pradesh.He added that good governance for his government means - hearing everyone, services reaching every citizen, every Indian getting opportunity, every citizen feeling safe and accessibility should be ensured in every system of government.He also said that in the post-independence years, we have given the highest emphasis on rights and requested the people of Uttar Pradesh that we have to give equal emphasis on our duties, our obligations now.He concluded by stating that we should fulfill our responsibilities, achieve our goals and this should be our resolve on Good Governance Day, this is the expectation of the people, this was also the spirit of Vajpayee. (ANI)