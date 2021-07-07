Full list of union council of ministers

Here is the list of council of ministers with their portfolios:
PM Narendra Modi is also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
Cabinet Ministers
Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence
Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways
Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs
Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs
Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development
Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
Narayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs
Dr Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad Singh - Minister of Steel
Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
Pashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal Shakti
Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Law and Justice
Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Heavy Industries
Parshottam Rupala - Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Dr Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
MINISTERS OF STATE
Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
Faggansingh Kulaste - Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Prahalad Singh Patel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Nityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Pankaj Chaowdhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Anupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
S. P. Singh Baghel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
Rajeev Chandrasekhar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Shobha Karandlaje - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Darshana Vikram Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
V. Muraleedharan - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
Meenakashi Lekhi - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
Som Parkash - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Annpurna Devi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Narayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Kaushal Kishore - Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Ajay Bhatt - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
B. L. Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
Ajay Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
Devusinh Chauhan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
Bhagwanth Khuba - Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
Kapil Moreshwar Patil - Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
Pratima Bhoumik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
Subhas Sarkar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bishweswar Tudu - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
Shantanu Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
John Barla - Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
Dr L. Murugan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Nisith Pramanik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)