Full list of union council of ministers

Here is the list of council of ministers with their portfolios:PM Narendra Modi is also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any MinisterCabinet MinistersRajnath Singh - Minister of DefenceAmit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of CooperationNitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and HighwaysNirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate AffairsNarendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers WelfareDr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External AffairsArjun Munda - Minister of Tribal AffairsSmriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child DevelopmentPiyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of TextilesDharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and EntrepreneurshipPralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of MinesNarayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium EnterprisesSarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSHMukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority AffairsDr Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and EmpowermentGiriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati RajJyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Civil AviationRamchandra Prasad Singh - Minister of SteelAshwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information TechnologyPashupati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing IndustriesGajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal ShaktiKiren Rijiju - Minister of Law and JusticeRaj Kumar Singh - Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable EnergyHardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban AffairsMansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and FertilizersBhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and EmploymentDr Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Heavy IndustriesParshottam Rupala - Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and DairyingG. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern RegionAnurag Singh Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and SportsMINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate AffairsDr Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of SpaceMINISTERS OF STATEShripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of TourismFaggansingh Kulaste - Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural DevelopmentPrahalad Singh Patel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing IndustriesAshwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeArjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of CultureGeneral (Retd.) V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil AviationKrishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy IndustriesDanve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of MinesRamdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and EmpowermentSadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural DevelopmentDr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and DairyingNityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home AffairsPankaj Chaowdhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of FinanceAnupriya Singh Patel- Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and IndustryS. P. Singh Baghel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and JusticeRajeev Chandrasekhar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information TechnologyShobha Karandlaje - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers WelfareBhanu Pratap Singh Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium EnterprisesDarshana Vikram Jardosh- Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of RailwaysV. Muraleedharan - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary AffairsMeenakashi Lekhi - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of CultureSom Parkash - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and IndustryRenuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal AffairsRameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and EmploymentKailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers WelfareAnnpurna Devi - Minister of State in the Ministry of EducationNarayanaswamy- Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and EmpowermentKaushal Kishore - Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban AffairsAjay Bhatt - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of TourismB. L. Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of CooperationAjay Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home AffairsDevusinh Chauhan - Minister of State in the Ministry of CommunicationsBhagwanth Khuba - Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and FertilizersKapil Moreshwar Patil - Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati RajPratima Bhoumik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and EmpowermentSubhas Sarkar - Minister of State in the Ministry of EducationDr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad - Minister of State in the Ministry of FinanceDr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of EducationDr Bharati Pravin Pawar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family WelfareBishweswar Tudu - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal ShaktiShantanu Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and WaterwaysDr Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSHJohn Barla - Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority AffairsDr L. Murugan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and BroadcastingNisith Pramanik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)