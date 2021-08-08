Fully prepared for any war with Israel: Hezbollah

Beirut, Aug 8 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that the Lebanese Shia movement does not fear any Israeli war and it is fully prepared for it.

"We are fully prepared for the war and we are certain that we will win it," Xinhua news agency quoted Nasrallah as saying in a televised address on Saturday to mark the 15th anniversary of a war between Israel and Lebanon in 2006.