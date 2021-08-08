  1. Sify.com
  4. Fully prepared for any war with Israel: Hezbollah

Fully prepared for any war with Israel: Hezbollah

Beirut, Aug 8 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that the Lebanese Shia movement does not fear any Israeli war and it is fully prepared for it.

"We are fully prepared for the war and we are certain that we will win it," Xinhua news agency quoted Nasrallah as saying in a televised address on Saturday to mark the 15th anniversary of a war between Israel and Lebanon in 2006.

Nasrallah's comments came following the exchange of rockets between Lebanon and Israel over the past two days.

Hezbollah fired rockets on Friday against Israeli targets in the occupied Shebaa Farms in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Thursday in southern Lebanon.

