Fun on the slopes!

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANSlife) With the unprecedented freeze in the North India and the chilly winds sweeping through the region, most of us sign up for a beach vacation.

But not the jet-setting lot… they choose even colder climes, soft white powder and fondue. Don't take our word for it, these celebrities and their social media posts give you the real feel of what a winter should be about.

What could a girl want for Christmas? Well if you are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it is your very own, snowmobile or rather ‘Bat-mobile' as she prefers to call it, delivered by Santa himself. Nick Jonas keeps it playful over the holidays by giving a mean machine and tubing down Mammoth Mountain in California. The couple even dressed in matching gear for a photo op.

Not hard to guess where Saif and Kareena are for the New Year… Gstaad of course. The ski resort has been their place of choice to ring in the New Year over the years, and this time was no different. Baby Taimur also got a snowmobile and Karisma Kapoor was spotted digging into fondue for lunch. Anushka Sharma is somewhere in winter wonderland watching the snowfall from her window. Varun Dhawan, too, is nestled in snow cheating on his diet with cake. Kriti Sanon was with her younger sibling in the Swiss Alps for Christmas!! tb/