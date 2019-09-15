Fundamental rights of Hindus above property rights of Muslims: Subramanian Swamy

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy on Sunday batted in support of the construction of a temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya by asserting that the fundamental rights of Hindus are above the property rights of Muslims.



The 80-year-old leader has, time and again, advocated for the need to build a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, where a 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

"The Fundamental Rights of Hindu are above the property rights of the Muslims. Whenever there is a clash between the two, the Supreme Court always rules in favour of the fundamental rights," Swamy told the media persons on his visit to a temple in Ayodhya on his birthday.

He said that he has full faith that a temple will be built on the disputed site. "I have been saying this for a long time that we will win. No one can take my fundamental right to offer prayers at the site. When the order comes this November, people will celebrate," he said.

The apex court is conducting a day-to-day hearing into the case pertaining to the ownership of the 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya and is likely to pass a verdict later this year. (ANI)

