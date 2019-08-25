Funds sanctioned for purchase of buses for differently able students studying in DU under MPLADS

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): BJP leader and MP North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari has sanctioned funds for the purchase of two buses for differently able students studying in Delhi University (DU).

This will cost approximately Rs 19.90 lakhs from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund.

In his communique to the Commissioner, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Tiwari said that 2 Tata Winger Motor vehicles are to be purchased for which funds approximately over Rs 19 Lakhs are to be released.

"The above works may please to be got scrutinised and technical, financial, and administrative sanction issued within 75 days of receipt of this letter. The sanctioned work should be completed quickly as per the provisions of the MPLADS guidelines," read the letter."I may please to be kept informed of the sanction and the progress of the implementation of the work. If any of the recommended work is found ineligible/rejected, reasons for the same may be intimated to me within 45 days. If the sanction is delayed beyond 75 days reason for the same may also be intimated," it read further.Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh who went with the proposal to the MP said, "Despite continual perusal to the Delhi University administration about it, the university administration has always denied it ruing shortage of funds. Purchase of two vehicles from the MPLADS fund will surely help in mitigating the problems of students. For differently able students tactile paths, hostels, and study materials should be made available."Under the MPLAD scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 Crores per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency. (ANI)