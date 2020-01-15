Funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram held in Visakhapatnam with military honours

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram was held on Tuesday at his native place in Pitanivanipalem of Visakhapatnam's Pedagantyada here with military honours and a ceremonial guard of the Navy in attendance.

Floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of Sepoy Sammingi Tulasi Ram on arrival at the Visakhapatnam Airport on January 13.



A wreath-laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at Shradhanjili Sthal at the airport by the ACP (West) G Swaroopa Rani and Col DK Rai the Station HQs (Army) Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

Reportedly, Tulasi Ram had succumbed to a head injury while he was on routine patrol due to sliding rocks. (ANI)

