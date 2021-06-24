Further relaxations in Gujarat cities, compulsory vax for businesses

The government also allowed businesses in the 18 cities to function till nine in the evening, but all staff will have to compulsorily get vaccinated by the end of this month.

Gandhinagar, June 24 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Thursday further relaxed curbs in major cities of the state and exempted 18 cities from restrictions.

The government led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the core committee meeting decided to exempt 18 cities from night curfew and other restrictions. Night curfew is now in force with other restrictions in only 18 major cities including eight municipal corporations.

The curfew starting time was relaxed from 9 pm to 10 pm. It also allowed businesses to continue from 9 am to 9 pm and lifted curbs placed on religious and social places in the state. But all those involved in commercial activities will have to get vaccinated by July 10.

The government has also decided to allow hotels and restaurants in Gujarat to function from 9 am to 9 pm to serve food with 60 per cent capacity. Libraries and gardens have also been allowed to open up with 60 per cent capacity.

The government had allowed political or social gatherings with a 50-person limit, which now has been allowed with a 50 per cent capacity of the venue with a maximum of 200. Similarly, places of worship have also been allowed to open up with 50 per cent capacity.

A maximum of 100 people have been allowed to participate in marriages which earlier was capped at 50. Similarly, a maximum of 40 have been allowed to participate in funerals and last rites. State-run bus services have been allowed to function with 75 per cent capacity and the services.

The nighttime curfew is still effective in eight municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar as well as in Mehsana, Morbi, Patan, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Valsad, Ankleshwar and Vapi.

With continued decline in cases of coronavirus and deaths after the highs of April-May, the state government has gradually lifted the curbs.

