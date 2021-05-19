Fwd: Tamil Nadu allows inter district travel for marriages

Now, with the requests from general public flowing in, the government enabled provision for e-registration thus allowing people to travel for weddings.

While the state government had earlier allowed inter district travel for marriages ,it brought travel curbs after the state reported 30,000 daily Covid cases.

However the government said that only one registration should be made for all the guests attending the meet. E-registration has been enabled for all vehicles from various parts of the state in a single registration and the portal is https://eregister.tnega.org

The advisory issued on the website said, " The e-registration shall be made only by a person (applicant) who is directly connected to the marriage ( like the bride, groom, mother, father, mother-in -law, father -in- law etc). The applicant's name must be printed on the wedding card and a copy of the wedding card has to be necessarily uploaded."

In case of e-registration given by false information or documents ,or more than one e-registration made for the same event, the applicant is liable for action( both civil and criminal) under the Epidemic diseases act 1897 and/or Disaster management act ,2005 , said the government.

During registration the applicant should provide details of all the vehicles such as registration number, driver name, mobile number, all passenger name, and one identity proof.( Aadhar, Ration card, Driving license, PAN card and Passport)

--IANS

