G-23 need to muster support in CWC to push for change

But the 'G-23', who are pushing for wide-ranging changes in the party, have to muster numbers in the CWC to push for any change or pass any resolution contrary to the wishes of the current leadership.

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Amid demands for a Congress Working Committee meeting by a section of leaders, the Congress is likely to call the meeting of its highest decision-making forum this month to deliberate on important issues related to the party.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Sonia Gandhi for a CWC meet but it is not binding on her to call the meet, as per the Congress constitution, only the Congress President can call a meeting and for any decision, a majority of the members of the Working Committee should support the resolution," a source said.

The CWC can remove or appoint a new President but a two-third majority is required any changes.

"The Working Committee shall consist of the President of the Congress, the Leader of the Congress Party in Parliament, and 23 other members of whom 12 members will be elected by the AICC, as per rules prescribed by the Working Committee and the rest shall be appointed by the President. The quorum for a meeting of the Working Committee shall be eight," says the party constitution.

A Congress leader said that it is unlikely that the G-23 gets support of a majority, as its leaders and their supporters are not more than six in the current CWC if P. Chidambaram and some others are counted.

Azad, Mukul Wasnik, and Anand Sharma, who were signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi last year for visible and effective leadership and reforms in the party, are among the CWC members.

G-23 leaders have recently raised their pitch, in wake of some high-profile exits from the party, noting that the issues they raised have not been dealt with so far.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had launched an attack on the party leadership, asking who was taking decisions in the party. He said that the demand of organisational elections has not been met even a year after the letter was written.

