G-7 countries back Taiwan's observer status in World Health Assembly

London [UK], May 6 (ANI): Ahead of the annual meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA), foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries have come out in support of Taiwan's observer status in the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO).



"We support Taiwan's meaningful participation in World Health Organization forums and the World Health Assembly. The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners, including Taiwan's successful contribution to the tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic," the G-7 said in a joint communique Wednesday.

The WHA is set to hold its 74th annual meeting virtually from Geneva, Switzerland, from May 24 to June 1.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has expressed gratitude for the G-7's strong support.

"Taiwan thanks all G7 FMs and the EU for voicing such a strong support in the Communique for our meaningful participation in #WHO & #WHA. #LetTaiwanHelp and contribute to the global health system," Taiwan's main representative office in the U.S. said in a tweet.

G7's statement comes after the US State Department on Friday had called for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in the upcoming WHA meet, citing the nation's successful efforts against COVID-19 and its assistance to other countries during the pandemic.

"Taiwan's outstanding control of COVID-19 and its donations of PPE [personal protective equipment] demonstrate its strong contribution to global health," State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter.

"Taiwan has some of the world's leading experts in combating this disease, and we need to hear from Taiwan at the World Health Assembly." (ANI)

