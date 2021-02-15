G Kishan Reddy meets families affected by bus accident in Araku

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday met families affected by the bus accident in Visakhapatnam's Araku.



He said, "A family from Shaikpet of Hyderabad has suffered a grave loss due to the tragic fall of a bus off a hill on February 12 at Araku in Visakhapatnam. The bus that fell off the cliff was carrying 23 passengers of which four people have lost their lives. 14 passengers have been discharged and are now at their homes in Hyderabad while eight are still receiving treatment in the government hospital in Visakhapatnam."

Reddy said, "I have been in touch with all the concerned officials from both the states. I request them to help the passengers with all the required medical treatment."

On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of people in a road accident in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh.

At least four people died and many injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Ananthagiri, Visakhapatnam, said police on Friday.

The tourists were coming from Hyderabad, Telangana. A total of 23 passengers were travelling on the bus when the incident happened. (ANI)

