G Kishan Reddy, Srinivas Goud perform Bhoomi Poojan for sports facilities in Osmania University

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Cabinet Minister V S Shrinivas Goud on Sunday participated in Bhoomi Poojan for the synthetic courts, tracks and swimming pool in Osmania University.



Goud said that there was a need for more funds from the central government.

Goud said, "Telangana provides good encouragement to the sportspersons. Sports complexes are being constructed in all the district centres. Union Minister Kishan Reddy should take more initiative to allocate more funds from the central government to the state. We will soon replace 50,000 jobs through TSPSC. The problem with the Zonal policy is that the replacement of jobs is delayed.

Reddy highlighted the centre's allocation for sports to Telangana and the need to build more sports complexes in rural areas.

"There is a need to encourage young men and women across the country who are interested in sports. With the encouragement of the centre, our country's athletes are excelling in Olympics. The centre provides incentives to players via the Khelo India scheme. Rs 26 crore have been allocated for sports development in Telangana. Out of this, Rs 13.5 crore is for Osmania University alone. Sports playgrounds are scarce in Hyderabad for a number of reasons. There is a need to set up sports complexes in the rural areas of the state. Athletes should take advantage of the sports complex set up by the government," said G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism. (ANI)

