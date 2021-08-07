G Kishan Reddy to inaugurate exhibition on 'Quit India Movement' on its 79th Anniversary today

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate an exhibition on 'Quit India Movement' to mark its 79th anniversary on Sunday.



As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark 75 years of Independence, the National archives of India is presenting an exhibition on the 'Quit India Movement' on its 79th anniversary on August 8.

"Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate the exhibition in the presence of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday at 11:30 am," informed an official release by the Ministry of Culture.

The is an endeavour to portray the significance of the Quit India Movement in the freedom struggle of India through public records, private papers, maps, photographs and other allied material.

The exhibition will remain open from August 9 onwards from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM for the public till November 8, 2021.

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1941, during the Second World War, demanding an end of British Rule in India.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism. On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year. (ANI)

