G Kishan Reddy visits Ganderbal as part of public outreach programme

Ganderbal (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy visited Ganderbal on Wednesday as part of a public outreach programme and e-inaugurated projects worth Rs 20 crore.

He also laid foundation stones of Duderhama Bypass.



He assured that development, peace and economic prosperity would soon change the fortunes of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 36 Union Ministers will be visiting the region between January 18 and 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region. (ANI)

