  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. G7 to now focus on Indo-Pacific to address China challenge

G7 to now focus on Indo-Pacific to address China challenge

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jun 14th, 2021, 20:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features