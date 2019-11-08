Gadag: Private Doctors strike against attack on Minto Eye Hospital doctor

Gadag (Karnataka) [India] Nov 8 (ANI): In a show of strength, private doctors extended their support to IMA protest against attack on a doctor of Minto Eye Hospital here on Friday.

All the private hospitals remained closed today due to the strike and medical services were affected.



Due to the strike, almost all private hospitals wore a deserted look.

The strike comes after a doctor was allegedly attacked at the Minto Eye Hospital following operation of a patient.

The doctor alleged that the attack was a well-directed plan hatched by a forum.



Doctors in Bengaluru also sat on strike at Victoria hospital against the alleged attack on a doctor of Minto Eye hospital by members of the pro-Kannada organisation on 31st October. (ANI)

