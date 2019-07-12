Gadkari bats for electric vehicles, biofuels

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday rooted for electric vehicles and bio-fuels as more cost-effective, pollution free and indigenous source of energy, which are beneficial for all.

"Butane is an aviation fuel made from sugarcane. India is a sugarcane surplus country. Setting up refineries in the country will be beneficial for all. It will not only benefit farmers but will also reduce oil import and give the country an opportunity to export fuel. This is a cost-effective, pollution free and indigenous option," said Gadkari.Earlier today, the Union Minister had attended the launch of an ethanol-powered vehicle."Ethanol is biofuel produced from biomass and segregated municipal waste. The government has brought in a new policy to increases its production and set the price of the fuel at Rs 59 per litre," Gadkari had said.The minister said that electric vehicles are a more viable option and they will opt for it on their own in the natural course."We don't need to promote electric vehicles. A diesel bus operates at the cost of Rs 115 per km whereas the same is Rs 79 for an Ethanol bus and Rs 50 for an electric bus," Gadkari added. (ANI)