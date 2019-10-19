Gadkari criticizes NCP, Congress leaders for wanting to switch sides ahead of polls

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday advised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to do "family planning" within the party to "avoid crowding" from NCP and Congress.



"Earlier we used to lose every election... Victory was a farfetched dream... Now we are winning... NCP and Congress people are very smart, they switch sides wherever they see a profit. I urged Devendra Fadnavis to stop and do family planning (within the party)... Avoid crowding," Gadkari said while addressing a rally here.



"Candidates who are contesting elections from Congress and NCP, 90 per cent of their parents have been MPs or MLAs," he added.

Today was the last day for campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are slated to take place on Monday (October 21).

The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

