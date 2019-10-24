Gadkari expresses gratitude to people for re-electing BJP govt in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday expressed "heartfelt gratitude" to the people for giving their mandate again to BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for re-electing our government. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Devendra Fadnavis and lakhs of dedicated workers of our party for this victory," Gadkari tweeted along with a video message.



In the video message, he said that BJP is going to form a government with the help of Shiv Sena and "other friendly parties" in the state once again.

"I believe Maharashtra will be the number one state in the country," Gadkari said.

According to the Election Commission's latest data, BJP won 100 seats and was leading on five seats while its ally Shiv Sena 56 seats, taking their combined tally to more than the 145 majority mark.

Maharashtra voted on October 21 for the 288-member Assembly. (ANI)

