Gadkari slams media for spreading false info on MV Act

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 26, 2019 21:00 hrs

In his tweet, Gadkari shared the post of a news channel and wrote in the caption: "I am sorry, today again some friends of our media have made fun of a serious subject like road safety law."

"I request you to not create confusion among people by spreading false information on such a serious issue related to people's lives," he tweeted.

A prominent Hindi news channel published a story on their website with the headline, "New Motor Vehicle Act: You may have to pay penalty for wearing half-sleeve shirts."

A Twitter user replied on Gadkari's post: "Why is the media not getting warning for spreading these nonsense? Doesn't democracy have any limit?"

"Come on India, after 1 year u will be proud of traffic discipline here to Europe n America. Please pledge to follow traffic rules," another user replied.



