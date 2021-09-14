Gadkari takes a dig at Raj govt, says CM is unhappy

Jaipur, Sep 14 (IANS) Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari took a dig at the current political situation in Rajasthan and hit upon the chief minister, MLAs and ministers without naming them, saying that 'everyone is sad in today's situation' during his visit here.

"An MLA is unhappy because he did not become minister; a minister is unhappy because he did not get the right portfolio or did not become the CM; a CM is unhappy because he does not know when he can be removed."