Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): India's first-ever diesel tractor, converted to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), will be formally launched by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on February 12.



The conversion, carried out jointly by Rawmatt Techno Solutions and Tomasetto Achille India, will help farmers increase their income, by lowering the costs and help to create job opportunities in rural India. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Parshottam Rupala and General (Retired) VK Singh will also be present at the launch.

"The most important benefit for the farmer will be to save more than one lakh rupees annually on fuel costs, which will help them to improve their livelihood," read the press release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Benefits of converting a tractor to CNG for a farmer are first, the test reports indicate that the retrofitted tractor produces more power/equal in comparison to the diesel-run engine. Second, overall emissions are reduced by 70 per cent as compared to diesel. Third, it will help farmers to save up to 50 per cent on the fuel cost as the current diesel prices are Rs 77.43/litre whereas CNG is only Rs 42/kg.

CNG is a clean fuel as it has the lowest content of carbon and other pollutants. It is economical as it has zero lead and is non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating which helps in increasing the life of the engine and it requires less regular maintenance. Also, it is the future as at present around 12 million vehicles are already powered by natural gas throughout the world and more companies and municipalities are joining the CNG movement every day. (ANI)