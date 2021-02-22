Gadkari urged to expedite Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad

Reddy along with BJP vice president D.K. Aruna and the party's OBC Morcha president L. Laxman met Gadkari in New Delhi to submit a memorandum.

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to expedite the work on the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad by notifying its southern part as a national highway.

Reddy, who is a Member of Parliament from Secunderabad, urged Gandkari to consider sanctioning of two PIUs (Project Implementation Units) for RRR.

According to Reddy, Gadkari assured the delegation that the work will be expedited on the project subject to the land acquisition process is completed on fast track by the state government.

The proposed RRR will traverse around the Hyderabad at an average distance of 40 km to 50 km and it will have a length of about 340 kms. The overall cost of the project will be Rs 16,003 crore.

The northern and southern parts of the proposed project will connect Sangareddy-Narsapur-Toopran-Gajwel-Jagdevpur-Choutuppal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy. Important national and state highways like NH-65 (Pune-Machilipatnam), NH-161 (Sangareddy-Nanded-Akola), NH-765D (Hyderabad-Medak), NH-44 (Srinagar-Kanyakumari), SH-1 (Hyderabad-Ramagundam) and NH-163 (Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam) will also be connected through this RRR.

The project is expected to cater to about 40 per cent of the population of the state. The RRR will also provide connectivity to tourist places such as Yadadri.

Once this project is constructed as an Access Controlled Expressway, the travel time and the vehicle operation costs for the commercial and non-commercial vehicles will be reduced by a great extent. A number of industrial clusters, IT centres, logistic parks, pharma industries, recreational facilities etc are expected to be established around the project road which would provide a big boost to the economy of Telangana.

The construction of the project road will also improve the condition of the arterial roads and other link roads connected with the project which will reduce the travel distance and time.

--IANS

ms/kr