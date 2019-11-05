Gadkari will resolve BJP-Shiv Sena power tussle within two hours: Kishore Tiwari

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari has written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urging him to send Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for negotiations.

Tiwari believes that if Gadkari will intervene then he will be able to resolve the situation within two hours.

"I have written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to initiate and send Nitin Gadkari for negotiations. Nitin Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours," Tiwari said.Tiwari is also the chairman of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission.The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. The delay in government formation has been caused by differences in the two parties on power-sharing.Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50:50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24. (ANI)