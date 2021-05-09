Gagan Singh Bedi new Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) IAS officer Gagan Singh Bedi has been appointed the new Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, replacing G. Prakash who has held the post since 2019.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, in order, said that Bedi, a 1993 batch officer, will replace Prakash.

Chennai is battling thee Covid pandemic and Bedi will have his job cut out to contain the virus from spreading as the city has become a hotspot.