Gagandeep Singh Bedi appointed as Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, May 9th, 2021, 18:30:07hrs
Gagandeep Singh Bedi (File Photo)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): Senior IAS official Gagandeep Singh Bedi has been appointed as Greater Chennai's Corporation Commissioner on Sunday.

Bedi was formerly agricultural production commissioner and Agriculture Secretary.
Bedi will replace the existing Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, who has been transferred.
In the order transferring Bedi, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government said that the post of Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation would be equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of "Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner". (ANI)

