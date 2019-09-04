Gahlot makes surprise inspection at Burari transport office

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 04, 2019 18:18 hrs

"Made a surprise visit today to Brurari Transport Authority. Interacted with lots of three-wheeler drivers. Have suggested few changes which will further smoothen the process of fitness for three-wheelers," he tweeted.

Last year in July, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went for a surprise inspection to the Transport Authority in Burari and called it a "den of corruption".

He had directed changes after which the auto drivers find it easy to get certificates and other documents from the authority.



