Galaxy S22 series to enter mass production in Nov this year: Report

The smartphones in the lineup will be available for purchase from January 2022 and all the models in the series are expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, reports mydrivers.com.

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 as well as S22+, and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series will enter mass production in November this year.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.

Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models that will arrive early next year. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones will pack a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.

In addition, the report also confirmed an earlier rumour last week that the Galaxy S22/S22+ models will be equipped with a 50MP main camera.

Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10-megapixel telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.

Galaxy S22+ is expected to be equipped with a 4500 mAh battery. In terms of software, Galaxy S22 will be pre-installed with OneUI 4.x based on Android 12.

