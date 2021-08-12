Galaxy Z Fold3 to cost Rs 1.5 lakh, Z Flip3 in Rs 85K-Rs 90K range

Both the devices will be available in India from next month in the premium and uber-premium segment.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with first ever S Pen support on a foldable) is likely to come to India with a price tag of Rs 1.5 lakh while Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be priced in between Rs 85,000-Rs 90,000, reliable industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

Globally, the 7.6-inch Galaxy Z Fold3 will be available for $1,799.99 and the 6.9-inch Galaxy Z Flip3 will cost $999.99.

The India pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are yet to be ascertained.

Available in two variants -- 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage -- Z Fold3 offers an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and the first-ever S (Stylus) Pen support on a foldable device. The S Pen will have to be purchased separately.

The rear camera system has three sensors of 12MP each. There is a 10MP selfie camera and there is a 4MP under-display camera too at the front on Z Fold3.

For the first time ever on a foldable smartphone, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX84 water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain.

The device -- available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver colours -- runs Android 11 with one eSIM and 2 nano SIM slots and houses a 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery with fast-charging capabilities.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has a 10MP Selfie Camera and sports a dual real camera system (12MP each). The device will be available in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants.

Running Android 11, it has a 3,300mAh (typical) dual battery with fast-charging capabilities.

"Z Flip3 is the ideal device with its sleek, compact, and pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen built for quick use on the go," Samsung had said during the launch on Wednesday.

