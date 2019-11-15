Gambhir, AAP in Twitter fight over jalebi tweet

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development on Friday stood cancelled as officials concerned and other members were allegedly not present, triggering a Twitter attack by Aam Aadmi Party on East Delhi's BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, who in turn posted a retort.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi, criticised the former cricketer by tweeting: "Delhi is choking and Gautam Gambhir is busy enjoying in Indore".

A few hours ago, Gambhir's former Team India colleague V.V.S. Laxman had tweeted a picture of them enjoying 'jalebis' and 'poha' in Indore, where India and Bangladesh are playing their second Test match. Gambhir is part of the commentary team.

My work will speak for itself! P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls".