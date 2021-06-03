Gambhir Foundation to vaccinate people free of cost

The cricketer-turned-politician plans to vaccinate 10,000 people above 18 years of age in a month-long drive that is likely to start from next week.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha MP from Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, announced on Thursday that his foundation will vaccinate people free of cost.

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) is purchasing vaccines from hospitals, which will be made available to the beneficiaries free of cost. Everyday 150 to 200 people will be vaccinated, as per the plans.

"Everyday we see blame games on television. This is not what Delhi needs right now. All of us have to come together and save lives. We have to put everything on the line to get out of this crisis," Gambhir said.

He further said that it is overwhelming to see many not being able to afford the jab.

"We are tying up with certain hospitals to provide vaccination following proper guidelines and the cost will be borne by GGF. We want to make our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of complete vaccination come true and we encourage all Delhiites to come forward and get the vaccine dose. This is the only way towards a better, safer India," he said.

"Delhi doesn't need blame game, it needs intent. GGF is organising a FREE vaccination camp with hospitals. Those interested can msg at 8595785545, fill a simple form and get your jab with all social distancing guidelines. GGF will bear the cost!" Gambhir tweeted on Thursday.

--IANS

ssb/arm